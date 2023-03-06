“It is reported that the number of vehicles involved in this collision is 45 — and then the truck supposedly proceeded further down and collided with a taxi.”
“This road is still closed and the Durban SA Police Service's accident unit is in attendance, investigating the events that led up to this terrible crash,” he said.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the substance the truck had been hauling had not yet been identified.
“The eThekwini fire department has secured the scene until confirmation is made that it is safe,” he said.
Police did not immediately respond to queries about the truck driver.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash
Image: supplied by ALS Paramedics
A stretch of the M41 in Umhlanga, north of Durban, resembled a scrapyard on Monday morning after a fully laden truck ploughed into 46 vehicles in peak-hour traffic.
Crumbled cars, some on top of each other, were scattered on the road after the occupants were attended to by numerous emergency services that rushed to the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said 22 people were injured.
One patient sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
