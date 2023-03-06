Warrant officer Piet Mdi has been identified as the VIP police protection officer who died in an accident with Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe.
The two men died after the car in which they were travelling collided with two cows early on Sunday morning.
The driver of the vehicle, warrant officer Richard Nkopane, survived the crash and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Paying homage to their deceased member, the police service said Mdi, aged 50, was from Mangaung. He joined government in 1996.
From 1996 to 2007 Mdi was attached to the defence force and was later absorbed into the police service within the Protection Security Services division where he served as a static protector.
He was later moved to the in-transit VIP protection security services where he served as a close protector to Makgoe from 2010 until his death.
SAPS management pays tribute to VIP protector killed with MEC Makgoe in fatal car crash
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili extended gratitude to Mdi for his service and wished Nkopane a speedy recovery.
“The death of warrrant officer Mdi is a great blow to the protection and security services division and the police service at large. He has been described by his immediate commander as a quiet, dedicated, committed and disciplined member.
“We have mobilised our employee health and wellness experts to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member. We wish warrant officer Nkopane a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with his family,” said Mosikili.
Police said memorial and funeral service details will be communicated in due course.
Police service management also sent heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Makgoe.
