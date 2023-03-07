Jalal said in Monday's statement he took over the business in 2020 in “good faith and vigour” but was unfortunately not made aware of some factors.
Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear campaign'
Image: via Facebook
Amid allegations of employing undocumented foreign nationals, selling expired meat and an alleged attempt on his life, the owner of a well-known Durban butchery is shutting shop.
Riaz Jalal, the owner of Star Meats, based in the suburb of Overport, issued a statement on Monday night saying he had no option but to close the well-established business.
Last year the business came under fire after a social media post alleged Star Meats’ management did not assist 14 foreign nationals it had in its employ after they were arrested by police.
The social media post also alleged Star Meats was selling old and rotten meat, and mixing its beef and mutton products.
At the time management dismissed the claims, saying a “malicious campaign to smear, discredit and tarnish the reputation of Star Meats is being circulated by anonymous persons on social media”.
Jalal said in Monday's statement he took over the business in 2020 in “good faith and vigour” but was unfortunately not made aware of some factors.
“As a result, the last 30 months have been challenging as I have had to deal with historical labour issues, creditors and many other issues that were not disclosed at the time of purchase.
“It is now public knowledge that we have been trying to fight back against a smear campaign aimed at discrediting our operation's staff reputation.
“Through it all I continued to fight back to save the livelihood of 200 people that are dependent on the business.”
Jalal said after a recent attempt on his life, “the situation has become untenable”.
He said the decision to close was a difficult one.
“My concern for staff who stood by us trying to fight the smear campaign remains our priority while we try to address legal matters.”
