Limpopo police arrest two after mob attack on alleged Bolt robbers
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
Police in Polokwane have arrested two suspects alleged to be behind the mob murder of alleged bogus Bolt drivers.
In February, four men were stripped naked and assaulted in Polokwane streets by community members after allegations that they were renowned for robbing riders while posing as drivers for the e-hailing service provider. They were alleged to have used stolen company profiles.
A video showing the four naked men being severely assaulted went viral on social media and police soon thereafter launched an investigation.
According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, one of the victims died of his injuries soon after he was admitted to the hospital. A second victim died after four days in hospital, while a third died after nine days.
“The deceased were identified as Maropeng Reabetswe Moriti, 27, Lemmy Marisa, 30, and Bruce Mzanda, 31. The fourth victim survived the attack,
“The two suspects we arrested are charged with three counts of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident that occurred on February 14 in which four men were allegedly stripped naked and severely sjamboked in Polokwane. This after they were accused by a group of vigilantes of robbery,” Mojapelo said.
Police commissioner in Limpopo Lt-General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests of the suspects and said it would send a clear message to other vigilante groups that the police are determined to act against anyone who takes the law into their hands.
Mojapelo said more arrests are possible as police investigations continue.
The suspects are expected to appear in Polokwane magistrate's court on Thursday.
