South Africa

Lion on the loose near Hartbeespoort Dam, seen by two people

08 March 2023 - 21:42
A lion on the loose has been seen by two people near Hartbeespoort dam.
Image: File/ Nadine Dreyer

A search is under way along the R511 road between Hartbeespoort Dam and Pretoria, where a lion is reported to be on the loose. 

According to Arthur Crewe, of security company Strategic Response Unit, their reaction officer spotted the lion in the early hours of Wednesday. 

“The reaction officer spotted the lion along the Hennops hiking trail about 2am. He alerted the office and we dispersed a conservation and rescue team to look for the lion.

Someone reported that this animal had been killed by the lion but it was in fact struck by a vehicle.
Image: Supplied

“While busy with the search about 7am, a resident told the team on the ground confirmed having seen the lion. So this was the second confirmation,” he said. 

Crewe told TimesLIVE the searchers are using technology such as drones and said they will do their best to ensure that the lion is rescued safely. 

“We are actively looking for the animal and ask residents not to shoot or approach the animal should they spot it. Contact us immediately if there are any sightings.”

Crewe said since starting their search operation, they have received hoax calls, including that the lion was shot and that the lion had killed another animal.

“Someone called during the day to say an animal [pictured] had been killed by the lion. On arrival at the scene, we found that the animal had been knocked over by a vehicle,” he told TimesLIVE. 

Anyone who sees the lion is asked to call 0861-995-044

TimesLIVE

