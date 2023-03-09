It's a jungle in SA: lion and buffaloes walk the streets

A lion is still on the loose along the R511 road between Hartbeespoort Dam and Pretoria, while the search for an unknown number of buffaloes continues in Kempton Park.
Arthur Crewe of security company Strategic Response Unit said the search for the lion was still on.
“We have ground teams and aerial teams at the moment trying to see if we can get a sighting of the animal. We have a few reports which we have investigated but nothing concrete. A lot of people are now hearing things and seeing things but it's nothing related to the animal,” he said.
Crewe said they were still searching in the same vicinity as of Wednesday on the R511 road just before the Hartbeespoort area close to the Hennops hiking trails.
“We are on the border of Gauteng and North West,” he said.
On Wednesday, Crewe told TimesLIVE the searchers were using technology such as drones and would do their best to ensure the lion was rescued safely.
He has urged members of the public not to panic.
“What we are saying is don't panic, it’s not likely to attack you. Call the authorities or contact us so that we can make sure it’s safe and get it back to safety. There is no major threat to any homes or the public in the area it is in now. It is in a bushy area but if they do see anything they are welcome to give us a call,” he said.
Judy Davidson of the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said they were not yet certain of the number of buffaloes on the loose. They were last seen at the weekend near R25 and 9th Rd (Serengeti/Eastlands).
“We have been keeping an eye on them but we have been getting different reports,” she said.
“One report says it's three, and the other report with drone footage says they are five, so we are not 100% sure, but Dinokeng Nature Reserve is working with the Gauteng department of agriculture to get them and move them.”
Davidson said they had no idea where the buffaloes had come from.
“We had at first thought they came from Rietvlei Nature Reserve but they haven’t. Rietvlei Nature Reserve buffalo are all there. Somebody possibly brought them in illegally and they have escaped from the property. It's not easy to keep a buffalo in, they are extremely strong animals,” she said.
Davidson said they were focusing their search in Kempton Park near Serengeti Estate.
Advising those who might come across the animals, she said: “Don't capture them, just send us a phone notification. They can contact me on 073 112 1131.”
Davidson said if left alone, buffaloes were no threat to anybody.
“Just don't antagonise them,” she said.
TimesLIVE
It's a jungle in SA: lion and buffaloes walk the streets
Image: File/ Nadine Dreyer
