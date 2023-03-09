The tax evasion trial of multimillion-rand Eskom corruption and fraud accused Maphoko Kgomoeswana, which was supposed to start on Thursday, has been postponed to June.
Kgomoeswana is facing tax evasion charges for allegedly failing to declare income received by him and his company, Babinatlou Business Services, in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial years leading to a loss of income for the SA Revenue Service amounting to about R18m.
The matter was set for trial for Thursday and Friday in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. However, it was postponed to June 9 after arrangements between the state and Kgomoeswana's legal representatives.
He has also been charged in a R745m fraud, corruption and money-laundering related matter alongside two former Eskom executives, France Hlakudi and Abram Masango, and two other businessmen, Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade and Michael Lomas.
Kgomoeswana is the sole member of Babinatlou Business Services, which is accused of being used as a vehicle that facilitated the payment of kickbacks to Masango and Hlakudi by Tubular.
According to the indictment, Babinatlou's account, which was controlled by Kgomoeswana, was used as a vehicle and/or instrument to disguise the true nature of payments from Trindade and his companies TCP, Abeyla Trading, Tubular Technical Construction and Cosira Tubular Joint Venture for the benefit of Hlakudi and the former Eskom's executive's companies.
The fraud, corruption and money-laundering matter will be back in court in April.
Kgomoeswana Eskom tax evasion trial postponed
Limpopo businessman also charged in R745m Kusile power station fraud, corruption and money-laundering case alongside two former Eskom executives
Image: file/ Alaister Russell
