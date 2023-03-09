South Africa

Kgomoeswana Eskom tax evasion trial postponed

Limpopo businessman also charged in R745m Kusile power station fraud, corruption and money-laundering case alongside two former Eskom executives

09 March 2023 - 11:38
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Mangope Hlakudi, Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade, Abram Masango and Maphoko Kgomoeswana are accused of fraud, corruption and money-laundering in relation to the construction of the Kusile power station for Eskom. Kgomoeswana's tax evasion trial was postponed to June.
Mangope Hlakudi, Antonio Jose Da Costa Trindade, Abram Masango and Maphoko Kgomoeswana are accused of fraud, corruption and money-laundering in relation to the construction of the Kusile power station for Eskom. Kgomoeswana's tax evasion trial was postponed to June.
Image: file/ Alaister Russell

The tax evasion trial of multimillion-rand Eskom corruption and fraud accused Maphoko Kgomoeswana, which was supposed to start on Thursday, has been postponed to June.

Kgomoeswana is facing tax evasion charges for allegedly failing to declare income received by him and his company, Babinatlou Business Services, in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial years leading to a loss of income for the SA Revenue Service amounting to about R18m.

The matter was set for trial for Thursday and Friday in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. However, it was postponed to June 9 after arrangements between the state and Kgomoeswana's legal representatives.

He has also been charged in a R745m fraud, corruption and money-laundering related matter alongside two former Eskom executives, France Hlakudi and Abram Masango, and two other businessmen, Antonio Jose da Costa Trindade and Michael Lomas.

Kgomoeswana is the sole member of Babinatlou Business Services, which is accused of being used as a vehicle that facilitated the payment of kickbacks to Masango and Hlakudi by Tubular.

According to the indictment, Babinatlou's account, which was controlled by Kgomoeswana, was used as a vehicle and/or instrument to disguise the true nature of payments from Trindade and his companies TCP, Abeyla Trading, Tubular Technical Construction and Cosira Tubular Joint Venture for the benefit of Hlakudi and the former Eskom's executive's companies.

The fraud, corruption and money-laundering matter will be back in court in April.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ID is making good progress on several cases stemming from Zondo probe

They may not be the biggest fish, but the investigating directorate is being kept busy with 11 important cases
News
9 months ago

Former Eskom executives, contractors’ R745m corruption case postponed

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday postponed the fraud, corruption and money laundering case against former Eskom ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa
  2. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet? South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  5. Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case