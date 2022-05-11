ID is making good progress on several cases stemming from Zondo probe
They may not be the biggest fish, but the investigating directorate is being kept busy with 11 important cases
11 May 2022 - 19:37
As the Zondo commission of inquiry has released four tranches of its report, the investigating directorate (ID) has said that allegations that it is not acting on matters brought before the commission are “not true”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.