South Africa

Deaths of 4 people likely a result of Nehawu strike, says health minister Joe Phaahla

Protesters at Helen Joseph Hospital tried to block the minister and his entourage

09 March 2023 - 11:31
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Four people have died, likely as a result of the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday. 

The minister, accompanied by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, addressed media after site visits to Charlotte Maxeke and Helen Joseph hospitals on Thursday as part of his tour to healthcare facilities affected by the strike.

He said disciplinary action would be taken against employees violating the court order obtained on Wednesday.

Nehawu members who work at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital protesting for salary increases on Wednesday.
Nehawu members who work at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital protesting for salary increases on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

On Wednesday evening, the province obtained a court interdict in the Johannesburg labour court against Nehawu to stop its members obstructing health services to patients.

The strike entered its fourth day on Thursday, with Nehawu members protesting at health facilities around the country in demand of a 10% wage hike.

Phaahla was briefed about the situation outside Helen Joseph Hospital, where striking workers on Thursday blocked the main entrance.

The minister and his contingent were prevented from entering the premises at the same entrance.

“It can't be correct, if that is the main gate [then] no-one has the right, with or without a court order ... to obstruct access to any health facility. So what is happening at that main gate is not correct.

Patients at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital turned back as Nehawu members protested for salary increases on Wednesday.
Patients at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital turned back as Nehawu members protested for salary increases on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“Even before this order, that gathering and obstruction was illegal. Now the team here has gone the extra step to get this [order],” Phaahla said. 

He told police to act against those disobeying the court order, saying managers would also take “administrative action” against the culprits.

At Charlotte Maxeke, the minister met operational managers in wards to see the impact the strike has had on services at the hospital.

Most detailed the challenges they've faced, particularly on Wednesday, and the impact the strike has had on wards.

Phaahla said a preliminary investigation found four people have died, likely as a result of the strike.

“We still have to do a recon of those numbers,” he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Health facility entrances blocked, night shift workers stuck as Nehawu strike rolls on

Services at hospitals, courts and other facilities have been disrupted as the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike entered a second day ...
News
1 day ago

Nehawu hails protests a success as scores of disruptions are experienced

Nehawu-affiliated workers in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to continue their protests until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Nehawu denies it's preventing medical personnel from entering Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Doctors had to be escorted into Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike

Public service workers countrywide will continue to strike, despite a labour court order interdicting them from doing so, says Nehawu.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa
  2. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet? South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  5. Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Madonsela reprimands Mpofu for 'attacking' her appearance
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case