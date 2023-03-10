Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says 126 statements have been received and filed regarding the investigations into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“We have 126 statements as we speak. There has been a lot of investigations; as we have indicated, no stone shall be left unturned,” he said.
Lebeya gave an update on Friday outlining and taking stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.
In November, Lebeya said his unit had obtained 68 statements regarding Phala Phala, stating that investigations were continuing but they were not “reporting blow-by-blow” on the matter.
On the Hawks' involvement in Eskom corruption reported by CEO Andre de Ruyter, Lebeya said: “We have not yet received a complaint. You would know that there is an obligation in terms of the prevention of corrupt activities [act] that certain matters need to be reported to the Hawks — we are still awaiting that report — we have engaged the CEO, not in terms of the corruption because corruption has not been reported,” he said.
Lebeya said once details have been obtained, the issue will be dealt with.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hawks 'leave no stone unturned' as 126 statements are filed in Phala Phala probe
Investigations are continuing, said DPCI boss
Image: Alaister Russell
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says 126 statements have been received and filed regarding the investigations into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“We have 126 statements as we speak. There has been a lot of investigations; as we have indicated, no stone shall be left unturned,” he said.
Lebeya gave an update on Friday outlining and taking stock of milestones achieved since the previous quarter.
In November, Lebeya said his unit had obtained 68 statements regarding Phala Phala, stating that investigations were continuing but they were not “reporting blow-by-blow” on the matter.
On the Hawks' involvement in Eskom corruption reported by CEO Andre de Ruyter, Lebeya said: “We have not yet received a complaint. You would know that there is an obligation in terms of the prevention of corrupt activities [act] that certain matters need to be reported to the Hawks — we are still awaiting that report — we have engaged the CEO, not in terms of the corruption because corruption has not been reported,” he said.
Lebeya said once details have been obtained, the issue will be dealt with.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hawks say 68 statements have been filed in Phala Phala investigation
EFF boycotts Ramaphosa Q & A
Phala Phala — 'Declaration to Sars was buyer's responsibility,' says Presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos