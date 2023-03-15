South Africa

IN PICS | Bow wow and fangs very much as pets line-up for their rabies shot in Durban

15 March 2023 - 09:45 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Tacara Maddocks and her dog Bella registering for a rabies vaccination awareness campaign by the department of agriculture and rural dvelopment in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

State veterinary services were at Sparks Estate sports field in Durban this week to administer rabies vaccines to dogs and cats.

The vaccine is important to prevent rabies, which  can be transmitted to humans from animals.

Rocky, 3, a German Shepherd, was reluctant to leave home for his rabies vaccination in Sydenham on Tuesday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Flash, a Jack Russell terrier, wanted to escape from the car when he saw other dogs at the vaccination site to play with.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Jack Russell terrier Bella receives her rabies vaccination while Snowball waits her turn.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Jimmy Fasson and her dog Cuddles registering after receiving the vaccination at Sydenham on Monday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Ace, a boerboel pitbull cross, after receiving his rabies vaccination.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Everyone Pierce and his dog Razor, a German Shepherd, arrive at the rabies vaccination site in Sydenham on Tuesday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Nola, a pitbull, and Jock, a mixed breed, received their vaccinations on Tuesday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Tyrell and Keron Titus with their dogs Manson and Jock after the vaccinations.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Buster, an American staffie, after receiving the vaccine.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Siyabonga Mkhwanazi on the back of the bakkie with his dog Scott, a mixed breed, leaving after receiving the vaccine.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Myra didn't want to leave her box during the vaccination.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

TimesLIVE

