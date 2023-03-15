State veterinary services were at Sparks Estate sports field in Durban this week to administer rabies vaccines to dogs and cats.
The vaccine is important to prevent rabies, which can be transmitted to humans from animals.
IN PICS | Bow wow and fangs very much as pets line-up for their rabies shot in Durban
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
