Owners were in a jovial mood because this is a precautionary measure preventing their dogs from contracting the virus, which could later be transferred to them or children when playing with the dogs.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 19 rabies cases were reported in 2021 and there is only one case reported this year so far. This year's victim is a four-year-old girl from the Eastern Cape, who contracted the virus when a dog bit her on the lip.
Of the 19 earlier cases, the Eastern Cape had the most, at nine, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with six cases and Limpopo with four.
IN PICS | Owners get their furry friends vaccinated against rabies
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
More than 50 dogs were vaccinated on Wednesday in Chatsworth, south of Durban, to prevent the spread of the rabies virus.
The campaign is spearheaded by South 7 Environmental Health Services and the department of agriculture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
