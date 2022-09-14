×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Owners get their furry friends vaccinated against rabies

14 September 2022 - 17:58 By Sandile Ndlovu
Leon barks as his brother Roxy is being vaccinated for rabies at Havenside in Chatsworth.
Leon barks as his brother Roxy is being vaccinated for rabies at Havenside in Chatsworth.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 50 dogs were vaccinated on Wednesday in Chatsworth, south of Durban, to prevent the spread of the rabies virus.

The campaign is spearheaded by South 7 Environmental Health Services and the department of agriculture.

Owners were in a jovial mood because this is a precautionary measure preventing their dogs from contracting the virus, which could later be transferred to them or children when playing with the dogs.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 19 rabies cases were reported in 2021 and there is only one case reported this year so far. This year's victim is a four-year-old girl from the Eastern Cape, who contracted the virus when a dog bit her on the lip.

Of the 19 earlier cases, the Eastern Cape had the most, at nine, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with six cases and Limpopo with four.

Anesh Dayram greets Chester, a labrador mix.
Anesh Dayram greets Chester, a labrador mix.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sanchia Thavarayan and Stella, an alsatian/boerboel mix.
Sanchia Thavarayan and Stella, an alsatian/boerboel mix.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Sagie Pillay with his Jack Russells Cody and Pebbles.
Sagie Pillay with his Jack Russells Cody and Pebbles.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
More than 50 dogs were vaccinated against as a precautionary measure.
More than 50 dogs were vaccinated against as a precautionary measure.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Bezile Mthethwa, 54, a street vendor interacts with a potential customer as she walks past Zintex Road in Havenside, where dogs were vaccinated for rabies.
Bezile Mthethwa, 54, a street vendor interacts with a potential customer as she walks past Zintex Road in Havenside, where dogs were vaccinated for rabies.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Nicole Moonsamy plays with her dog, Hopepug, while Phoebe walks away.
Nicole Moonsamy plays with her dog, Hopepug, while Phoebe walks away.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Russel Naidoo swings with Captain, a bull terrier, in Bayview.
Russel Naidoo swings with Captain, a bull terrier, in Bayview.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Nicole Moonsamy after vaccinating her dogs Hopepug and Phoebe, both Jack Russell-type terriers.
Nicole Moonsamy after vaccinating her dogs Hopepug and Phoebe, both Jack Russell-type terriers.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies to safeguard your life, says animal expert

The intricate connection between human and animal health has come into focus with the recent increase in the number of human rabies cases reported in ...
News
8 months ago

R128m more needed to fight latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

An estimated R128m is needed to control the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease which is plaguing the country.
News
3 weeks ago

NICD warns of increase in human rabies cases in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases is concerned at the growing number of human rabies cases reported over the past two months.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  2. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  3. Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work News
  4. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  5. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry