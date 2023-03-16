Steenhuisen was criticised for the meeting, with many questioning his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.
John Steenhuisen responds to backlash over meeting with well-known anti-vaxxer
Image: Twitter/ Dr Aseem Malhotra
DA leader John Steenhuisen has responded to the backlash over his meeting with controversial British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, who is known for his strong stance against Covid-19 vaccines.
Malhotra gave a talk on “ethical, evidence-based medicine and the truth around the Covid vaccines” this week in the Western Cape provincial parliament auditorium. He credited deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer with organising the event.
Malhotra also met with DA leader John Steenhuisen, whom he described as “an open and awake politician”.
“We discussed ethical, evidence-based medicine and improving quality care for patients through informed consent. There is hope,” Malhotra said.
Steenhuisen was criticised for the meeting, with many questioning his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.
He told TimesLIVE he met with many people of different opinions but that did not necessarily mean he shared their views.
“As a leader and a legislator I regularly meet with people with different views and opinions. This traverses a number of topics and issues from the legalisation of rhino horn, the death penalty to the situation in the Middle East. I am always available to listen to the views and opinions of others, even when these are contrary to mine,” he said.
“As a public representative and a policymaker of a broad voter base I am required to meet with people with wide and divergent views. I welcome this as it enables me to be better informed when coming to my own conclusions on matters.”
He said a 20-minute exchange of views with somebody who has a different opinion to his “cannot be an endorsement of or alignment with their views”.
“I have been extremely public in my support for vaccines, including fighting for their introduction and their rollout, and I have publicly received both shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. I have also encouraged other citizens to do so on multiple occasions. This is matter of wide public record.”
Steenhuisen said he rejected “the cancel culture that has set in where the views and opinions of others are simply cancelled or de-platformed”.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said neither his office nor the Western Cape health department were involved in Malhotra’s visit, and distanced himself from views shared.
“The international scientific evidence clearly shows that Covid-19 vaccines are the best tools to manage the virus and have saved and continue to save lives. Vaccines will continue to be offered to residents and remain an integral part of the Western Cape government’s fight against the coronavirus [disease],” he said.
Winde added his hope there would be an investigation into the event.
Attempts to contact Schäfer for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
