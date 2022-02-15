No vac Djokovic refuses to budge on his vaccination stance
World No.1 said he is prepared to miss Grand Slams if Covid jab is made mandatory
15 February 2022 - 19:17
Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon if Covid-19 vaccination becomes mandatory at the Grand Slams but he is not against inoculation, the world No.1 tennis player said.
Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was barred from competing in this year’s Australian Open, depriving the 34-year-old Serbian of the chance to become the most successful men’s player of all time with 21 Grand Slam titles...
