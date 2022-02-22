Vaccine mandates: it’s not all about you, Makhanda Against Mandates
Rhodes says anti-vax group’s rights cannot trump those of majority, with Covid expert backing the institution
22 February 2022 - 19:45
Rhodes University has roped in internationally renowned clinical epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim to help defend its mandatory vaccination policy.
This comes in the wake of an application to the Makhanda high court by a group of individuals, including staff and two students, who are seeking an urgent interdict to prevent the institution from implementing its vaccine mandate...
