South Africa

SA Hindu body calls for government's assurance of safety during national shutdown

14 March 2023 - 17:05
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The EFF is planning the 'mother of national shutdowns' to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and protest about a number of issues.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha was seeking assurance from the government that lives and property will be protected during Monday’s planned shutdown.  

The religious organisation said it has received several calls about the EFF’s organised strike, “especially about the threats of violence and the possibility of a repeat of the looting and riots of July 2021”.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has received several calls about the EFF organized strike on 20 March 2023, and...

Posted by South African Hindu Maha Sabha on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

“We are seeking an assurance from the government's security cluster at municipal, provincial and national levels that there will be proactive, preventive and decisive intervention to protect life and property.

"We understand that South Africans are frustrated because of the numerous challenges. However, violence and destruction of property will lead to further chaos and will be counterproductive," the organisation said.

LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked: Steenhuisen

