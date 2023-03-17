South Africa

No planes will be grounded during EFF's national shutdown

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday the police and other law enforcement agencies would protect national key points

17 March 2023 - 13:54 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
South African airports are set to operate on Monday during a national shutdown protest.
Image: Esa Alexander

No flights will be cancelled on Monday during the EFF's planned national shutdown protest as the security cluster promises to be on high alert and protect national key points.

The EFF is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and to put a spotlight on the effects of load-shedding.

The party urged businesses to close to avoid looting and reportedly issued a letter to OR Tambo International Airport authorities warning them not to allow flights or business activity on the day.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said this week it met law enforcement authorities about the protest and had plans to ensure operations at airports would not be disrupted.

“The security cluster that comprises all national security agencies and the Acsa management team have met and contingency plans are in place to ensure continued operations at all airports.

“All agencies are on high alert and patrols will be in place to protect this national key point,” Acsa said.

There was no need for travellers to be concerned about their flights or travel arrangements.

“Acsa would like to assure the public it has contingency plans in place to mitigate disruptions planned for the day. All nine airports across Acsa’s national network will continue to operate as normal and there is no indication that flights or other services will be disrupted by the proposed national shutdown.”

Bomb threat grounds Singapore Airlines plane at OR Tambo

54 passengers were stranded when an alleged bomb was reported on-board a Singapore Airlines aircraft
News
3 days ago

Briefing media on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said the police and other law enforcement agencies would protect national key points.

Meanwhile, no aviation-related union plans to join the protest.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told TimesLIVE it will be in court on the day as part of a case brought by opposition parties and NGOs against the government to end load-shedding. It will be heard on Monday in the high court in Pretoria.

“We have a court case from March 20 to 24 on load-shedding and it is crucial that we participate because we are applicants.”

Hlubi-Majola said the union would not prevent members who wanted to join the protest.

“It is their constitutional right to protest and some of our members are EFF supporters.”

TimesLIVE

