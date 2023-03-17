South Africa

Load-shedding reduced to stage 2

17 March 2023 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding has been reduced to stage 2 from midday on Friday until further notice.
Image: REUTERS/ SETH HERALD

Eskom has reduced load-shedding to stage 2 from midday on Friday until further notice.

This was due to further improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours.

The electricity utility said on Thursday there have been notable gradual improvements in its power generation fleet.

Over the past week, six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor of 70%, a milestone it says was last achieved on May 8 last year.

