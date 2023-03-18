Former senior buyer at Eskom held on R14m fraud charge

A former senior buyer at Eskom accused of defrauding the entity of more than R14m will remain behind bars after her arrest and court appearance on Friday.
Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, appeared in the Hendrina magistrate's court on theft, fraud and money laundering charges.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Nkosi's appearance followed an intensive investigation by Eskom's forensic investigators into the theft of money from the embattled entity.
“After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit for further exploration.
“During their probe, it was discovered that during March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with her accomplice, a director of Angel Frost Investment (Pty) Ltd ... to defraud Eskom of an amount of R14,736,882.”
The case was postponed to March 22 2023 for a possible bail application.
“She is expected to join four other suspects. The accused remain in custody and the investigation continues,” she said.
