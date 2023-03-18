Two employees of TJ Private Vehicle Testing Station in George in the Western Cape were arrested on Friday for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy permits for unroadworthy vehicles.
A joint operation between the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team, crime intelligence and public order policing unit, members of the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and officials from the department of transport and public works led to the arrests, said police spokesperson Zinzi Hani.
“The investigation into alleged fraudulent activities at TJ Private Vehicle Testing Station emanate from a fatal accident involving a bus that was issued with a roadworthy certificate a few months before an incident that killed 14 schoolchildren in 2011,” Hani added.
The suspects will appear in the Tembalethu magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Vehicle testing station employees nabbed for alleged fraud
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
