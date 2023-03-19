National police commissioner Fanie Masemola says passengers will be safe at OR Tambo Airport on Monday

“A plea is made to the organisers and participants of the planned action to respect the rule of law as law enforcement officials will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who break the law and infringe upon the rights of others,” said Potelwa.
“Social media users are warned against posting and disseminating inflammatory content contained in videos and messages that seek to incite violence and spread falsehoods. Law enforcement officials will without hesitation invoke relevant pieces of legislation (section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act and section 18H of the Films and Publications Act) in relation to inappropriate social media posts.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of stored vehicle tyres were removed in a joint operation by police, City of uMhlathuze traffic services, the council’s security contractor, community police forum officials and members of the public on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast ahead of the shutdown.
Councillor Henning de Wet said he joined a “collective effort” to remove the tyres in Richards Bay. “We appeal to all residents, who may observe tyres or other debris being stored close to any of our road reserves, to please inform us immediately so that they can be removed,” he said.
City of uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi said it would be business as usual in the region.
“On Monday the city leadership led by the city manager had a security cluster meeting with all relevant security stakeholders to cement and strengthen the safety strategies in preparation. Therefore, the City of uMhlathuze is ready to protect all its citizens, businesses, the port, workers and students.”
He said no violence would be tolerated.
“KwaZulu-Natal recently experienced looting, and until today the effects are still felt. A lot of people, who lost their jobs because their workplaces such as the malls, shopping centres and businesses were looted and torched, are still unemployed. The province needs all the economic injection it can get for it to grow and develop its economy.”
“Therefore, no anarchy, violence and damage of property shall be tolerated in uMhlathuze. Anyone or any group that dare tries to do such, will meet the heavy hand of the law,” Ngwezi emphasised.
Durban metro police vowed to come down hard on any would-be anarchists planning to destroy infrastructure on Monday.
“All our zones are on high alert and we would also be working with the police and other law enforcement services in carrying out our duties. It should be business as usual,” said metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu.
TimesLIVE
National police commissioner Fanie Masemola says passengers will be safe at OR Tambo Airport on Monday
Western Cape and KZN police plans in place ahead of protests
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola has assured passengers boarding and disembarking flights at OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg of their safety during the national shutdown on Monday.
Masemola, accompanied by Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, was speaking at the airport on Sunday.
“We are quite confident that there are sufficient integrated forces consisting of various disciplines, including your metro police, SAPS and South African National Defence Force. We are quite sure that there is a sufficient operation to ensure that peace will prevail,” he said.
Mosikili urged passengers to go about their business as usual on Monday.
“Our visit today was to address the state of the readiness of the deployment at OR Tambo International and this is to reassure the nation and society that our plans are unfolding,” she said.
Mosikili said while protesters had constitutional rights, police would ensure that they and ordinary citizens acted within the confines of the law.
“This is a national key point that is policed by the provincial commissioner and all the forces are on the ground. So we expect that business will go on at the airport,” she said.
“We do have an intelligence community on the ground and we get briefed continuously in terms of what is happening so we do not foresee any problem in terms of what will be happening at the airport and all other airports,” added Masemola.
TimesLIVE
