South Africa

Durban central and Phoenix quiet with sporadic protests reported

20 March 2023 - 07:17 By TIMES LIVE
Police at the Umvoti toll plaza on the N2 early on Monday ahead of the national shutdown.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Durban central was quiet with taxis operating as usual on Monday ahead of the EEFF national shutdown. 

A team travelling through the city said it seemed to be business as usual with people going to work under the watchful eyes of a strong police and private security presence. 

Buses and taxis were operating as normal in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday morning.

There was no protest action and incidents overnight or on Monday morning in the township targeted by EFF leader Julius Malema during a media briefing last week in reference to the July 2021 riots. 

A TimesLIVE team travelling north on the N2 reported a heavy police presence at the off-ramp heading towards King Shaka International Airport and a road block at the entrance to Richards Bay. 

The economic hub is said to be the target of shutdown protests on Monday. 

Private security, police and metro police responded to burning debris blocking access to motorists near the old airport in Isipingo and near Cornubia, north of Durban in the early hours on Mondayg. 

Police are responding to protest action on the R74 between Kranskop and Mapumulo in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

TimesLIVE

