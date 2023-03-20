Durban central and Phoenix quiet with sporadic protests reported

Buses and taxis were operating as normal in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday morning.

There was no protest action and incidents overnight or on Monday morning in the township targeted by EFF leader Julius Malema during a media briefing last week in reference to the July 2021 riots.

A TimesLIVE team travelling north on the N2 reported a heavy police presence at the off-ramp heading towards King Shaka International Airport and a road block at the entrance to Richards Bay.

The economic hub is said to be the target of shutdown protests on Monday.

Private security, police and metro police responded to burning debris blocking access to motorists near the old airport in Isipingo and near Cornubia, north of Durban in the early hours on Mondayg.

Police are responding to protest action on the R74 between Kranskop and Mapumulo in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE

