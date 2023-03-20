South Africa

Getting to work during a national shutdown

'I thought I would struggle ... but things are normal,' says KZN domestic worker

20 March 2023 - 11:40 By Mfundo Mkhize and Nivashni Nair
Taxis were operating at the Warwick Junction rank in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Domestic worker Abigail Zungu breathed a sign of relief at the Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban on Monday. 

“I thought I would struggle to get to work because of what is being said in townships, but things are normal,” said Zungu, 62 who works in Glenwood.

The taxi rank is a widely used public facility, drawing commuters travelling to townships and suburbs on the outskirts of Durban.

While it was quieter than usual, Zungu said she hoped things would remain peaceful for the remainder of the day.

In Phoenix, a domestic worker and two retail workers had planned not to go to work on Monday. However, with no protest action in the township on Monday, they made their way to a bus stop in Clayfield.

The three women had planned to stay home for their safety.

“My boss said we should monitor the situation before we made our way to work. When I saw taxis running and no protesters, I got ready for work,” said one woman.

The women did not want to be named.

The domestic worker said her employer had told her to stay home but she said she needed the money.

“I am a casual worker. I can’t afford to stay home. I pray I will make it home safely this afternoon.”

While they spoke to TimesLIVE, more workers made their way to the bus stop.

Taxis and buses are operating as normal in Phoenix and surrounds.

