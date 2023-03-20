South Africa

WATCH | Woman robbed by armed men in Florida road, 800m away from AKA's murder site

20 March 2023 - 09:26 By TimesLIVE Video

Police have confirmed that an armed robbery occurred outside a coffee shop on Florida Road, Durban, on Friday. The gunmen held up a woman seated outside the shop, which is just 800m from where Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot and killed last month.

The CCTV footage captures two men approaching a woman and pointing a gun at her. They aggressively snatch the necklace off her neck and grab at her personal belongings before fleeing the scene. The whole incident takes place in under 20 seconds.

“It is alleged that the victim was at a coffee shop when she was robbed by an unknown suspect who fled with her cellphone and necklace,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

It has been reported that one of the men fired a gun while they were fleeing the scene.

Police said they are investigating a case of robbery and looking for the suspects.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspects arrested within hours of German tourist robbery at guest house

A police task team arrested three suspects within hours of a German couple being robbed of foreign currency, passports and other belongings on ...
News
1 day ago

Man slapped with 59-year jail term for 'cross-pavement' CIT robbery

A man who robbed a cash guard as he was collecting money from a Centurion supermarket has been slapped with a 59-year jail term.
News
1 day ago

Five nabbed for Mareetsane cop killings to go on trial in July

Four men and one minor will go on trial later this year in connection with the murder of two North West cops found burnt in a state vehicle two years ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth South Africa
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  4. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa
  5. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News

Latest Videos

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...