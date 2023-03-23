Court sets aside Mpumalanga police commissioner's suspension

According to online publication 013News, the court found national police commissioner Fannie Masemola's reasons for suspending Manamela to be vague and the procedure followed to do so unfair.
Manamela was suspended in February. TimesLIVE understands this had to do with her allegedly unduly receiving gifts, including vouchers worth thousands of rand, a TV stand, couches and household appliances.
The gifts were allegedly donated to Manamela by several Mpumalanga police stations. While she declared the items, it was alleged she influenced the stations to donate them.
Image: Supplied
Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has successfully challenged her suspension.
On Thursday, the Pretoria high court set it aside and ordered she be reinstated.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the court's judgment was being attended to.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela suspended
