Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has been suspended.
TimesLIVE understands Manamela's suspension by national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is over her unduly receiving gifts including vouchers worth thousands of rand, a TV stand, couches and household appliances.
The gifts are alleged to have been donated to Manamela by several of the province's police stations. While she had declared the items, it was however alleged she had influenced the police stations to donate them.
Earlier this month, Manamela was requested by Masemola to provide reasons why she should not be suspended.
At the time, Masemola's office refused to comment on the matter, with spokesperson Athlenda Mathe saying “it is a matter between employer and employee”.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela suspended
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
