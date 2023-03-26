South Africa

WATCH | Thabo Bester laughs hysterically from prison cell at glamorous sham event

26 March 2023 - 10:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Thabo Bester, the Facebook rapist and fraudster, can be seen on video laughing uncontrollably from his prison cell dressed in a suit while live streaming the launch of the sham company 21st Century Media that he set up with businesswoman Phumudzo Thenga, who was allegedly also hoodwinked by him.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison facility in 2022 in one of the most audacious prison escapes in South African history. The department of correctional services has admitted that a body found in his cell — which was burnt beyond recognition — was not Bester's.

In a stunning revelation, GroundUp released evidence that showed Bester, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was running multimillion-rand businesses from his prison cell.

Thenga was linked to Bester in a recent GroundUp story that revealed she was the sole director of 21st Century Media — which was behind the sham “Women in Media” conference — which Bester apparently ran as a scam business while imprisoned at the Mangaung correctional centre.

Bester is reported to have posed as a “chairman” of the media company, which claimed to be a subsidiary of American media giant 21st Century Fox.

In the video which captured the launch of the sham company, Bester can be seen on screen, being sung happy birthday to by the crowd as he laughs from his prison cell. They sing “Happy birthday dear Tom” as he was using the alias Tom Motsepe at the time.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms

The correctional services department has confirmed that Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped from Mangaung maximum security prison.
News
19 hours ago

I'm a victim of Thabo Bester: former 21st Century Media director Phumudzo Thenga

Businesswoman Phumudzo Thenga has distanced herself from convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, saying she's 'had nothing to do him since 2018' ...
News
18 hours ago

Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions

‘Facebook rapist’ pulls off second audacious escape, this time from posh Joburg  mansion where he'd been hiding in plain sight.
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape biokineticist Riana Pretorius found unharmed 8 days after reported ... South Africa
  2. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester did not die in fire, he is at large, correctional services confirms South Africa
  4. Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice South Africa
  5. Up to 5 Western Cape towns to be taken off the grid as province tries ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester / Tom Motsepe laughs hysterically as crowd sings to him while in ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful