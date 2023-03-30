The ministry of justice and correctional services says it is still waiting for an update on the status of its extradition application pertaining to fugitives Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s Central Authority to the UAE to ensure that the application meets the requirements of the UAE authorities.
“There has not been an update on the first court appearance of the fugitives to determine whether there will be a hearing on the application for extradition,” said the ministry in a statement.
To date, the Central Authority has made various enquiries, the latest being a request for an urgent meeting between the two central authorities, Lamola and his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates.
“The ministry is pursuing this matter via the diplomatic channels pursuant to the extradition treaty between the two countries.”
On the recent judgment of the high court of Malawi clarifying the extradition of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri, the ministry said engagements are being held with various roleplayers to facilitate the logistics required.
The judgment clarified that South African law enforcement agents would be required to appear as witnesses at the extradition hearing.
South Africa's justice ministry voices frustration at UAE lack of response on Guptas
Image: Freddy Mavunda
