Extradition of Gupta brothers hangs in balance after NPA suffered setbacks in Nulane trial
Bulk of disputed documentary evidence ruled inadmissible
26 February 2023 - 00:01
The extradition of the Gupta brothers from the UAE hangs in the balance after a major setback for the state in a trial that is the basis for their extradition application...
Extradition of Gupta brothers hangs in balance after NPA suffered setbacks in Nulane trial
Bulk of disputed documentary evidence ruled inadmissible
The extradition of the Gupta brothers from the UAE hangs in the balance after a major setback for the state in a trial that is the basis for their extradition application...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos