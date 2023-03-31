South Africa

Security firm offers R100K cash reward to help find fugitive Thabo Bester

31 March 2023 - 07:21
Fidelity is offering R100,000 for the arrest and conviction of 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester. File image.
Image: Shelley Christians

Fidelity Services Group has offered a R100,000 reward for the “arrest and conviction” of escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester made a daring and “first of its kind” escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on May 3 2022, the correctional services department confirmed after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

“Help us bring this criminal to book. We are offering R100,000 to anyone who can provide us with information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of Bester, otherwise known as the 'Facebook rapist',” the group said in a brief post shared on social media.

The company's cash reward offer came just hours after the department gave an update on the “embarrassing” saga. 

Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said a track and tracing team has been established to find Bester.

“We remain confident we will arrest the fugitive and bring him to justice. No stone will be left unturned in getting to the bottom of this incident,” he said.

Police have confirmed “detectives from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences and the organised crime investigations units in the Free State and Gauteng have been working together” to investigate the saga.

“A case of murder is under investigation after the DNA analysis confirmed the body ... found [in the cell] was not that of Bester. A case of escape from lawful custody was also registered on confirmation by DCS,” police said.

TimesLIVE

