Sister’s spine-chilling warning to doctor killed in murder-suicide in Limpopo

Dowelani tried to reach Muofhe later on and when she did not answer, she began to feel anxious.

"I started not feeling good about the situation. My sister is the kind of a person who, if she is busy or at work and can't answer, someone will answer and say she is busy.

"It didn't sit well with me [that she was not answering. I kept on trying to call multiple times and I don't like doing that because if she finds many missed calls, she'll think something is wrong. But my gut just told me that I need to do something I don't usually do."

At around 12 midday, Muofhe finally returned her sister's repeated calls but it was only a brief call. Dowelani said her sister sounded down and evasive when they questioned why she was at home and not at work. Muofhe instead asked to speak to her children, aged two and four. She spoke briefly to the pair before hanging up.

Still concerned, her family changed tack, using her mother's phone to ring her instead. When this failed to rouse a response, her panicked mother decided to drive to Polokwane to investigate for herself.

"She called while my mom was on her way to Polokwane but I was busy with the children and missed the call. She then called our mom and spoke to her briefly," said Dowelani, who added that her sister ended the conversation without saying goodbye.

"When [my mom arrived at their residential complex], she explained [why she was there] to the security guards who then called Tshima [my sister], who didn't pick up. My mom explained she was worried because of what happened and asked that they please let her in. Security refused.

"I don't know how long she waited but eventually they escorted her to the unit. When they got there, the burglar door was open but main door was locked. They knocked and knocked, my mom tried calling but no one was picking up. They decided to break the window and that's when they found her body lying on the floor. His body was lying on the bed.

"Neighbours [apparently had] heard like four, five gunshots. My sister had I think three or four gunshots and all those gunshots were on the head."