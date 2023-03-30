South Africa

WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and celebrities

Social media posts give a glimpse into the glamorous life of Dr Nandipha Magudumana

30 March 2023 - 12:59
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom and successful businesswoman.

She also has a taste for expensive cars.

In videos posted to her Facebook page, she can be seen buying a Range Rover with an estimated value of R4m in 2020, just two months after acquiring a Porsche Cayenne.

This was two years before Thabo Bester — her reported partner who is a convicted murderer and serial rapist — faked his own death, escaped from prison and reportedly moved in with her.

Videos and images showing the now notorious doctor posing with her new vehicles are proudly posted on her social media.

2020 as you can imagine has had its up and downs. We took so many losses this year, but I was able to get up and try...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Monday, October 12, 2020

God will bless you in a middle of a pandemic, his grace runs deep.🙏🏾 I threw my fears into the wind, Lord I paid my...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Thursday, August 27, 2020

It is not known where the money came from to pay for the expensive cars but Dr Nandipha seemed to hustle hard.

She ran a “medical aesthetic practice” where she treated clients, including South Africa's Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

Tunzi even wrote the good doctor a letter thanking her for her kindness and good service after she cried while being injected. 

The most valuable currency you have is the effect you have on others. I would like to take this moment to congratulate...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Saturday, August 10, 2019

No stranger to lavish events and women forums, Dr Nandipha is also pictured with South Africa's former president Thabo Mbeki at his 77th birthday, paying homage to his legacy.

Last night I had the opportunity to celebrate and wish one of the greatest, a Happy 77th Birthday to President Thabo...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Possibly due to her growing following on Instagram and Facebook, she began posting adverts for a Huawei watch and a Ring surveillance camera on her pages.

In one of these now quite ironic video posts, she says, “I too have been a victim of crime and upgrading our home security is extremely important to me." 

Hey everyone Like many South Africans, I have been a victim of crime and upgrading our home security is extremely...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Monday, November 15, 2021
A young Nandipha Magudumana.
BALLERINA GIRL A young Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Facebook

Since the start of her posts in 2017, Dr Nandipha's lifestyle seems lavish and happy.

Her life looks like a fairy-tale, with expensive holidays in Venice, Italy and resorts along South Africa’s coastline, where she is pictured in fashionable outfits, always accompanied with a motivational post.

Dr Nandipha also reflects on her younger self — a cute young girl in school who was a ballerina.

“Dear Old Nandipha, this week I digitally detoxed and revisited my childhood self. Behind every woman is a little girl with dreams, and in front of her is a woman with a purpose. All those dreams you carried in your heart, in your spirit, you breathed life into them.

“I am so proud of the woman you are. You walked in faith and acted upon every idea and dream,” she wrote in 2020.

Dear Old Nandipha This week I digitally detoxed and revisited my childhood self. Behind every woman is a little girl...

Posted by Dr Nandipha M on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

In stark contrast to this little girl, Dr Nandipha is now on the run, having swiftly moved out of her mansion in Hyde Park after it was revealed the Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester had escaped from prison after faking his own death in May 2022.

According to GroundUp, Bester was living under her roof and working for a sham construction company called Arum Properties under the alias “TK Nkwana".

“Bester was introduced to Arum Properties clients, most often by Magudumana herself ... And he signed legal documents using a driver’s licence and ID document with an ID number that does not exist on Home Affairs records, reported GroundUp.

Images of two people resembling Dr Nandipha and Bester were taken at a Woolworths in Sandton in 2022, two months after Bester's escape.

Photos taken of two people who look very similar to escaped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Woolworths in 2022.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Photos taken of two people who look very similar to escaped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Woolworths in 2022.
Image: Screengrab

Noticeably, throughout her social media feed, she posts about women’s rights, empowering women and standing up against gender-based violence. She even posted her sadness and a video of Uyinene Mrwetyana after her rape and murder by post office worker Luyanda Botha.

Yet if reports are true, Dr Nandipha is protecting and harbouring a known woman murderer and serial rapist.

Dr Nandipha's post to Uyinene Mrwetyana on September 7 2019.
TRIBUTE Dr Nandipha's post to Uyinene Mrwetyana on September 7 2019.
Image: Screengrab

Lastly, Dr Nandipha posted a lot about her two young daughters. It is not apparent how their lives have been affected by the recent revelations and allegations against their mother. 

Her medical practice has been dormant since last week when the news of Bester’s faked death and escape from Mangaung correctional services became national headlines. The doors to Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions at Green Park Corner in Morningside, Sandton remained shut and the lights were off.

There has been no update on the couple's whereabouts but in Dr Nandipha’s posts she cites overseas travel as being one of her biggest passions — along with roses, fitness and her children.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions

‘Facebook rapist’ pulls off second audacious escape, this time from posh Joburg  mansion where he'd been hiding in plain sight.
News
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as prison warder

Body used in escape is said to have been hidden in the prison’s fridge and later moved in a wheelchair to his prison cell.
News
9 hours ago

‘Thabo Bester’ body released for burial despite irregularities in death certificate and death notice

While prison officials were already suspicious a day after the apparent suicide, with no ID number to register the death at home affairs, the body ...
News
1 day ago

Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious escape

One of the three G4S prison guards who was fired for assisting “Facebook Rapist” Thabo Bester in his daring escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre ...
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fired prison guard boasted about brand-new car before Thabo Bester's audacious ... South Africa
  2. Mall of Africa chaos: What you need to know about the 'Luh Twizzy' trend South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father 'worried' for her, says she is in hiding South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | How ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped, apparently disguised as ... News
  5. Mall of Africa chaos inspired by ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...