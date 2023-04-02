A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing jet fuel and diesel from a train in Mariannhill in Durban.
Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Boysie Zungi said the unit's infrastructure task team members were conducting an operation in the area on Saturday when they disrupted the looting of a train.
“The crime scene was several kilometres long, as well as the train. The members had to hunt for the man in a dense bush,” he said.
The man was apprehended and 60 litres of jet fuel valued at R2,000, and diesel were recovered.
“The man was charged with tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of property reasonably suspected to be stolen,” said Zungu.
TimesLIVE
Durban man arrested for looting jet fuel and diesel from a train
Image: supplied
