Prasa investigating suspicious R30m payments into two bogus accounts
26 March 2023 - 00:03
Embattled rail utility Prasa is investigating two suspicious payments totalling R30m that were diverted to fraudulent accounts and says it has already recovered R19m of the missing funds...
