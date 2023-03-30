South Africa

Schoolchildren charged after Metrorail train vandalised in Soweto

30 March 2023 - 16:55
Schoolchildren caught vandalising a Metrorail train in Soweto will be charged with causing malicious damage to essential infrastructure. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Roger Sedres

A Metrorail train has been vandalised, allegedly by schoolchildren throwing stones, in Soweto.

Metrorail said the incident happened on Wednesday when schoolchildren were allegedly seen throwing stones at the train, breaking its windows as it stood on the embankment between the Mzimhlophe and New Canada stations.

Metrorail’s protection services and security officials who were on board the train at the time got off at Mzimhlophe station to head back to the scene and confront the vandals.

“Three suspects, whose identities are known by Metrorail officials, are all under 16. They were confronted and admitted to having seen one child who stoned the train and fled from the scene,” spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

The teenagers all live in Orlando East, Soweto. A case of malicious damage to essential infrastructure was opened with the Orlando police.

Gauteng Metrorail has condemned the malicious act.

“We appeal to community leaders, schools, families and communities to raise awareness of the dangers of these acts, which threaten Metrorail’s ability to provide a much-needed safe, reliable and affordable train service to commuters,” Mofokeng said.

TimesLIVE

