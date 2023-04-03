Businesses and residents using generators during load-shedding could find themselves in trouble with the City of Cape Town, especially if they fail to make changes after exceeding the municipality’s noise limits.
The municipality has found itself in the middle of residential battles after receiving nearly 200 generator noise complaints, though the cold winter season has not yet started.
Many people have turned to generators to keep the lights on during load-shedding, but the noise is annoying some residents.
Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said though generators made life easier, there were problems with their use in or near residential areas.
“Apart from ensuring they are installed and operating correctly, generators can be quite loud and emit odours. These are all things that need to be considered and managed,” she said.
The department said it received 197 generator noise complaints from February 2022 to February 2023. This was a sharp increase when compared to 60 complaints received during the same period the previous year.
Got a noisy generator? You could be in trouble with the City of Cape Town
The municipality has received nearly 200 generator noise complaints and winter hasn’t even arrived yet
Image: 123RF
Businesses and residents using generators during load-shedding could find themselves in trouble with the City of Cape Town, especially if they fail to make changes after exceeding the municipality’s noise limits.
The municipality has found itself in the middle of residential battles after receiving nearly 200 generator noise complaints, though the cold winter season has not yet started.
Many people have turned to generators to keep the lights on during load-shedding, but the noise is annoying some residents.
Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said though generators made life easier, there were problems with their use in or near residential areas.
“Apart from ensuring they are installed and operating correctly, generators can be quite loud and emit odours. These are all things that need to be considered and managed,” she said.
The department said it received 197 generator noise complaints from February 2022 to February 2023. This was a sharp increase when compared to 60 complaints received during the same period the previous year.
Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements
Van der Ross said the department was investigating the complaints.
“While our noise control staff are mandated to investigate complaints and implement corrective measures, we also want to increase awareness and education among the public and help develop an environment that takes cognisance of everyone’s rights.”
How loud is too loud?
According to the municipality’s generator guidelines, when using a stand-alone diesel generator noise levels should not exceed 5dBAs.
“Officials will investigate the complaints and advise on action to ensure compliance. This could include alterations to the exhaust system on the appliance, among other things.
“In the event of continued noncompliance, further legal action will be taken,” the municipality said.
Engineers should design and install exhaust systems to ensure no nuisance conditions arise.
As the municipality has invested millions in projects to minimise load-shedding, it encouraged businesses and residents to use alternative energy solutions such as solar power to avoid generator noise — those who can afford to do so.
Eskom says load-shedding to ease from Monday
Lawyer Marina Costas, previously writing on the impact of generators on complexes, advised complex unit trustees to choose generators with the lowest noise levels.
“It should be stored where it will cause the least amount of nuisance to homeowners in the complex and where the fumes will not affect people.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE previously, Daphney Mavayela, manager of Mabona Funerals in Soweto, said though they had solar panels these did not produce enough power for the business, adding they turned to generators to prevent bodies decomposing.
Mavayela said the panels produced power they could only use to run the office.
Business owners who spoke to TimesLIVE raised concerns they could not afford solar panels while others said they feared the panels being stolen by criminals.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Justice department unveils plans to miminise impact of power cuts at courts
Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers
As blackouts bite, a sharing economy could save SMEs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos