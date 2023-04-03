South Africa

Got a noisy generator? You could be in trouble with the City of Cape Town

The municipality has received nearly 200 generator noise complaints and winter hasn’t even arrived yet

03 April 2023 - 16:52 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The City of Cape Town says it received nearly 200 generator noise complaints though the winter season has not yet started. Stock photo.
The City of Cape Town says it received nearly 200 generator noise complaints though the winter season has not yet started. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Businesses and residents using generators during load-shedding could find themselves in trouble with the City of Cape Town, especially if they fail to make changes after exceeding the municipality’s noise limits.  

The municipality has found itself in the middle of residential battles after receiving nearly 200 generator noise complaints, though the cold winter season has not yet started. 

Many people have turned to generators to keep the lights on during load-shedding, but the noise is annoying some residents. 

Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said though generators made life easier, there were problems with their use in or near residential areas.

“Apart from ensuring they are installed and operating correctly, generators can be quite loud and emit odours. These are all things that need to be considered and managed,” she said.  

The department said it received 197 generator noise complaints from February 2022 to February 2023. This was a sharp increase when compared to 60 complaints received during the same period the previous year. 

Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements

The finance minister has granted the utility a three-year exemption from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with ...
News
10 hours ago

Van der Ross said the department was investigating the complaints.

“While our noise control staff are mandated to investigate complaints and implement corrective measures, we also want to increase awareness and education among the public and help develop an environment that takes cognisance of everyone’s rights.”

How loud is too loud?

According to the municipality’s generator guidelines, when using a stand-alone diesel generator noise levels should not exceed 5dBAs.  

“Officials will investigate the complaints and advise on action to ensure compliance. This could include alterations to the exhaust system on the appliance, among other things. 

“In the event of continued noncompliance, further legal action will be taken,” the municipality said. 

Engineers should design and install exhaust systems to ensure no nuisance conditions arise. 

As the municipality has invested millions in projects to minimise load-shedding, it encouraged businesses and residents to use alternative energy solutions such as solar power to avoid generator noise — those who can afford to do so. 

Eskom says load-shedding to ease from Monday

Eskom will decrease load-shedding from Monday after repairs at some generation plants.
News
11 hours ago

Lawyer Marina Costas, previously writing on the impact of generators on complexes, advised complex unit trustees to choose generators with the lowest noise levels.

“It should be stored where it will cause the least amount of nuisance to homeowners in the complex and where the fumes will not affect people.” 

Speaking to TimesLIVE previously, Daphney Mavayela, manager of Mabona Funerals in Soweto, said though they had solar panels these did not produce enough power for the business, adding they turned to generators to prevent bodies decomposing.

Mavayela said the panels produced power they could only use to run the office. 

Business owners who spoke to TimesLIVE raised concerns they could not afford solar panels while others said they feared the panels being stolen by criminals.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Justice department unveils plans to miminise impact of power cuts at courts

The department of justice and constitutional development has unveiled a range of plans to minimise the impact of load-shedding on courts and its ...
News
3 days ago

Millions paid to buy generators and inverters for ministers

As South Africans suffer under load-shedding, ministers and their deputies have been shielded from blackouts by the government spending more than ...
News
1 week ago

As blackouts bite, a sharing economy could save SMEs

A model where small and medium-sized businesses share battery storage units, portable generators and solar panels could keep them in business, write ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Revealed: the tense tug of war over ‘Thabo Bester’s body’ News
  2. WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and ... South Africa
  3. Former Cape attorney slapped with 55-year jail term for 48 charges South Africa
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Thabo Bester’s mom opens up about failed hopes of building a ... News
  5. Marking mistake dashes student's medical dream News

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief