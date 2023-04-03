Husband hands himself over to police after shooting wife in heated argument

Police are investigating a murder case after a husband allegedly fatally shot his wife.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred at Mankweng unit D outside Polokwane on Sunday afternoon.
“It is alleged both the suspect, 50, and victim, 49, who are a husband and wife, had an argument. It appears that the argument became so heated that the husband pulled out a 9mm firearm and shot his wife, who was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where she sadly succumbed to the injuries,” he said.
Ledwaba said the husband drove his car to the Mankweng police station where he handed himself over. The licensed firearm he allegedly used was confiscated for further investigation.
“What prompted the argument that led to the subsequent shooting is currently unknown but domestic-related problems cannot be ruled out,” he said.
Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.
Hadebe urged couples experiencing marital or relationship problems to urgently seek assistance to avoid GBV incidents.
The suspect will appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder.
TimesLIVE
