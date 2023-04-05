South Africa

Thunderstorms, hail and cold front likely for Easter long weekend

05 April 2023 - 18:44
A person crosses Cape Town's Adderley and Darling streets in the rain. A cold front is expected to hit Cape Town early in the Easter weekend and spread inland over the next days, says the weather service. Photo by Michael Walker
Image: Michael Walker

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says the sunny and warm-to-hot weather now dominating the southern African subcontinent is set to change dramatically in the days ahead.

A cold front is expected to arrive over the Western Cape at the start of the weekend, introducing cold, windy and showery conditions which will gradually spread eastward and northwards during the long weekend.

SAWS said the weekend will also see more thunderstorms in North West, the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, especially on Sunday and Monday.

“Localised, heavier falls, accompanied by hail in places, may lead to disruptive weather-related incidents such as urban and river flooding. On Monday, cooler, gusty conditions will eventually spread to include KZN, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, accompanied by heavier thunderstorms, which may become severe, especially over northern KZN and the Mpumalanga highveld,” said SAWS

The weather service said these thunderstorms will also spread to include the southern half of Limpopo on Monday.

“Southern Africa is basking in a spell of autumn warmth and sunshine, with hot to very hot conditions over parts of the Northern Cape, Limpopo and neighbouring Botswana. These conditions will persist during the first half of the weekend,” said SAWS.

The weather service said the arrival of a cold front over the southwestern parts of Western Cape on Friday is expected to bring some light showers, accompanied by cooler, windy conditions to the southwestern and southern coast and adjacent interior.

“Over the open ocean, a southwesterly swell, characterised by a long fetch as well as a long wave period, is expected to begin affecting the southwestern and southern coastline of SA during Friday,” it said.

SAWS said rough seas over the Southern Ocean are expected to extend into Saturday, when spreading eastward to include Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

“Skippers of smaller vessels and rock anglers are advised to exercise caution, as the surf and wave action close inshore may be dangerous and unpredictable at times. On Saturday and Sunday, windy and cool conditions will invade further over the Cape provinces, especially in the south, where showers will occur from time to time.”

According to the weather service, showers and thundershowers may be heavy and disruptive over parts of the Eastern Cape coastline, especially between Plettenberg Bay and East London, including the Gqeberha area.

“Bitterly cold, wet and windy conditions are expected to set in over all the mountain ranges and elevated terrain of the Western and Eastern Cape. Hikers are therefore strongly advised to take care, plan well and to pack appropriate warm, rainproof clothing,” it said.

