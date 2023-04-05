Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm not golf’s new big three yet, but getting there
It is too early to anoint Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm as golf's next 'big three' but the trio are getting top billing at Augusta National this week with one of them likely to walk away on Sunday wearing a Masters Green Jacket.
The trio occupy the top three spots in the world rankings and have dominated the season, swapping the No 1 spot while winning a combined six PGA Tour events, triggering chatter at the year's first major about a new big three for a new generation.
World No 3 Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion described such talk as premature while world No 2 McIlroy, who needs a Masters win to complete the career Grand Slam of major titles, chuckled at the notion.
“I just had breakfast with Jon Rahm and that didn't come up,” Northern Irishman McIlroy said laughing, asked if the three had discussed their dominance.
“It just seems like one of us three is popping up every week we play with a chance to win. That's the level we all want to be at.
“I think for me, anyway, seeing those two guys consistently performing at that level just pushes me to want to be better.”
It may be absurd comparing Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, who combined for 34 major titles, to Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm but on current form the latter trio are in a league of their own.
Rahm made a blistering start to the PGA season, the Spaniard claiming wins at the Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational. Scheffler has been on a roll in the run-up to his Masters defence, winning in Phoenix and at the unofficial fifth major the Players Championship.
McIlroy opened his campaign with victory at the CJ Cup and hoisted the trophy at the DP Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.
“You can say that [the new Big Three], if we do it for at least five-plus years like many of those players did,” Rahm said.
“We have a very long way to go to be compared to something like that. It could be the start, but still a long way to go.”
World No 1 Scheffler would not be drawn into the big three discussion but put the trio's domination down to consistency.
“We are definitely not making each other worse, that's for sure,” he said. “I think you've seen just a pretty high level of consistency from us so far this year.
“I think if you look at a lot of the leader boards, we've been pretty close to winning most of the elevated events.
“A lot of that is just good, healthy competition and hopefully we'll continue to elevate ourselves through that competition and then the guys behind us will be nothing but motivated to get to where we are.”
There are more established golfing stars to watch our for from Thursday, too.
Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, who missed the Masters in 2022 for the first time in 28 years as part of a self-imposed hiatus from the sport, said on Tuesday he is thrilled to be back at Augusta National and that his reception has been wonderful.
Mickelson missed the first two majors of 2022, including his title defence at the PGA Championship, as he stepped away from competition amid a backlash over comments he made about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, where he resumed his career last June.
But Mickelson, who has been as much a part of the Masters as the vibrant azaleas at Augusta National, is back in familiar surroundings and soaking up every moment as he gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament.
“It is my favourite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this,” he said.
Tiger Woods is the owner of five green jackets and myriad memories from his 24 previous Masters.
On Tuesday, Woods said he doesn't know how many more opportunities he'll have to capture a sixth championship at Augusta.
“Last year I didn't know if I was going to play again at the time,” the 47-year-old Woods said, referring to his return to competitive golf after a gruesome car accident that left his right leg and foot in dire shape.
“For some reason, everything kind of came together and I pushed a bit and was able to make the cut.
“I don't know how many more I have in me, so [I want to] just be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”
