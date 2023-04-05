Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm not golf’s new big three yet, but getting there

“A lot of that is just good, healthy competition and hopefully we'll continue to elevate ourselves through that competition and then the guys behind us will be nothing but motivated to get to where we are.”

There are more established golfing stars to watch our for from Thursday, too.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, who missed the Masters in 2022 for the first time in 28 years as part of a self-imposed hiatus from the sport, said on Tuesday he is thrilled to be back at Augusta National and that his reception has been wonderful.

Mickelson missed the first two majors of 2022, including his title defence at the PGA Championship, as he stepped away from competition amid a backlash over comments he made about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, where he resumed his career last June.

But Mickelson, who has been as much a part of the Masters as the vibrant azaleas at Augusta National, is back in familiar surroundings and soaking up every moment as he gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament.

“It is my favourite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this,” he said.

Tiger Woods is the owner of five green jackets and myriad memories from his 24 previous Masters.

On Tuesday, Woods said he doesn't know how many more opportunities he'll have to capture a sixth championship at Augusta.

“Last year I didn't know if I was going to play again at the time,” the 47-year-old Woods said, referring to his return to competitive golf after a gruesome car accident that left his right leg and foot in dire shape.

“For some reason, everything kind of came together and I pushed a bit and was able to make the cut.

“I don't know how many more I have in me, so [I want to] just be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

