Meanwhile, the South African ministry of justice and correctional services said it knew nothing of the Gupta's release.
They said their last update on the duo remained factual.
Last month, the ministry expressed frustration at the long wait for an update on the status of the extradition application it filed with the UAE.
Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s central authority to the UAE to ensure that the application met the requirements of the UAE authorities.
The Guptas are wanted back in SA to face criminal charges on two matters — the so-called Nulane and Estina cases.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Detained' Gupta brothers reportedly spotted in Switzerland
Image: Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali
The supposedly detained Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland.
A report by Bloomberg on Thursday said the pair were seen in the European country in late March despite the latest reports from the UAE that the brothers have been kept in custody since a failed bail bid in July 2022.
The publication attributed the Gupta sighting to online publication, Africa Intelligence.
According to AI, the Gupta duo are travelling on their South African passports via private jet. They have reportedly been visiting the Central African Republic, where they have sought asylum.
Guptas submit bids for asylum in Cameroon and CAR, news outlet reports
Meanwhile, the South African ministry of justice and correctional services said it knew nothing of the Gupta's release.
They said their last update on the duo remained factual.
Last month, the ministry expressed frustration at the long wait for an update on the status of the extradition application it filed with the UAE.
Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s central authority to the UAE to ensure that the application met the requirements of the UAE authorities.
The Guptas are wanted back in SA to face criminal charges on two matters — the so-called Nulane and Estina cases.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
South Africa's justice ministry voices frustration at UAE lack of response on Guptas
Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he will be our friend
Estina dairy project trial set to continue in July
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos