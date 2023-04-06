South Africa

'Detained' Gupta brothers reportedly spotted in Switzerland

06 April 2023 - 19:37
Atul Gupta, right, and Rajesh Gupta at the ANC'S conference on December 17 2012 in Mangaung. Justice minister Ronald Lamola says a request has been submitted to the UAE for the brothers to be extradited to SA to face charges. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali

The supposedly detained Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland.

A report by Bloomberg on Thursday said the pair were seen in the European country in late March despite the latest reports from the UAE that the brothers have been kept in custody since a failed bail bid in July 2022. 

The publication attributed the Gupta sighting to online publication, Africa Intelligence. 

According to AI, the Gupta duo are travelling on their South African passports via private jet. They have reportedly been visiting the Central African Republic, where they have sought asylum.

Guptas submit bids for asylum in Cameroon and CAR, news outlet reports

Atul and Rajesh Gupta have applied for asylum in two other African nations, Africa Intelligence reported, without citing anyone.
News
6 days ago

Meanwhile, the South African ministry of justice and correctional services said it knew nothing of the Gupta's release.

They said their last update on the duo remained factual.

Last month, the ministry expressed frustration at the long wait for an update on the status of the extradition application it filed with the UAE.  

Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s central authority to the UAE to ensure that the application met the requirements of the UAE authorities.

The Guptas are wanted back in SA to face criminal charges on two matters — the so-called Nulane and Estina cases.

TimesLIVE

