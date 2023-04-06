A 51-year-old security guard who allegedly shot and wounded two people after a fight at a taxi rank is due to appear in the Musina magistrate's court on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a fight broke out at about 4pm on Monday. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to police.
“It is alleged that the suspect, who is a security officer, was involved in an argument with the taxi drivers after he accused them of blocking his motor vehicle.
“He apparently got out of the vehicle armed with a service rifle and pistol. He started firing shots randomly, injuring a male taxi driver and a female street vendor.
“One Toyota Quantum and a private sedan were also damaged.”
The suspect fled the scene using the company motor vehicle.
Fourteen cartridges were discovered when police combed the scene.
“Police also recovered a 9mm pistol which possibly belonged to the suspect hidden inside a dustbin.”
Police opened two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public place and two counts of malicious damage to property.
During the arrest, police confiscated one rifle, one magazine and live ammunition. The suspect was also charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after it was established the licences for both firearms had expired.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Security guard arrested over road rage shooting at taxi rank to appear in court on Thursday
Image: SAPS
A 51-year-old security guard who allegedly shot and wounded two people after a fight at a taxi rank is due to appear in the Musina magistrate's court on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a fight broke out at about 4pm on Monday. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to police.
“It is alleged that the suspect, who is a security officer, was involved in an argument with the taxi drivers after he accused them of blocking his motor vehicle.
“He apparently got out of the vehicle armed with a service rifle and pistol. He started firing shots randomly, injuring a male taxi driver and a female street vendor.
“One Toyota Quantum and a private sedan were also damaged.”
The suspect fled the scene using the company motor vehicle.
Fourteen cartridges were discovered when police combed the scene.
“Police also recovered a 9mm pistol which possibly belonged to the suspect hidden inside a dustbin.”
Police opened two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public place and two counts of malicious damage to property.
During the arrest, police confiscated one rifle, one magazine and live ammunition. The suspect was also charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after it was established the licences for both firearms had expired.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Husband hands himself over to police after shooting wife in heated argument
Five appear in court over law graduate, Bolt driver's murder
Six killed in suspected drug-related shooting in Umbumbulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos