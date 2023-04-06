South Africa

Security guard arrested over road rage shooting at taxi rank to appear in court on Thursday

06 April 2023 - 08:42 By TimesLive
A security officer is alleged to have opened fire after an argument with taxi drivers who he accused of blocking his motor vehicle.
A 51-year-old security guard who allegedly shot and wounded two people after a fight at a taxi rank is due to appear in the Musina magistrate's court on Thursday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a fight broke out at about 4pm on Monday. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself over to police.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who is a security officer, was involved in an argument with the taxi drivers after he accused them of blocking his motor vehicle.

“He apparently got out of the vehicle armed with a service rifle and pistol. He started firing shots randomly, injuring a male taxi driver and a female street vendor.

“One Toyota Quantum and a private sedan were also damaged.”

The suspect fled the scene using the company motor vehicle.

Fourteen cartridges were discovered when police combed the scene.

“Police also recovered a 9mm pistol which possibly belonged to the suspect hidden inside a dustbin.”

Police opened two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a public place and two counts of malicious damage to property.

During the arrest, police confiscated one rifle, one magazine and live ammunition. The suspect was also charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after it was established the licences for both firearms had expired.

