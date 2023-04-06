South Africa

Truck driver gets six-month sentence for damaging heritage site

06 April 2023 - 10:58
A truck driver has been sentenced to six months behind bars, suspended for five years, for damaging a heritage site.
A truck driver has been sentenced to six months behind bars, suspended for five years, for damaging a heritage site.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo

A truck driver has been slapped with a six-month jail sentence for damaging a Western Cape heritage site.

The George magistrate's court sentenced Asisipho Maqwazima, 22, on Wednesday in relation to an accident in March last year. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Maqwazima hit the corner post of Silver River Bridge on the well-known Seven Passes route outside George, “causing it to break off and fall into the river below”.

“The accused is reported to have failed to report the incident. It is understood his charges came after a complaint from the Wildlife Trafficking and Cultural Heritage section head office to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in George on August 4 2022,” said Hani.

Museum employee grounded for stripping antique steam locomotives of copper

The regional court in George in the Western Cape has slapped a former museum employee with a 12-month prison sentence for stealing copper from ...
News
1 year ago

“Through preliminary investigation, the owner of the truck was traced and admitted one of his drivers had damaged the bridge. This culminated in a summons being issued to the accused to appear in court.”

Hani said the cost of the damage was about R50,000.

The court sentenced Maqwazima to six months behind bars. The sentence was wholly suspended for five years on condition he pay R20,000 into the account of the department of transport and public works for damaging a provincial heritage site.

He pleaded guilty to contravening the National Heritage Resource Act.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Western Cape cops in high spirits after confiscating dagga plants

Western Cape police confiscated several bags of dagga and plants this week.
News
2 months ago

Hawks swoop on suspects wanted for attempted cash in transit robbery

The Hawks have arrested two suspects wanted for attempting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in December.
News
2 months ago

'I'll turn Karoo into Dubai', says mayor Gayton McKenzie

Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie has promised to convert the “desert” into another Dubai.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. What happened to house where Oscar Pistorius shot Reeva Steenkamp? South Africa
  2. Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair South Africa
  3. Thunderstorms, hail and cold front likely for Easter long weekend South Africa
  4. Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial South Africa
  5. Mayday! Mayday! Navy buildings sinking fast in Simon’s Town News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...