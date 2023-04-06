“Through preliminary investigation, the owner of the truck was traced and admitted one of his drivers had damaged the bridge. This culminated in a summons being issued to the accused to appear in court.”
Truck driver gets six-month sentence for damaging heritage site
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda/ File photo
A truck driver has been slapped with a six-month jail sentence for damaging a Western Cape heritage site.
The George magistrate's court sentenced Asisipho Maqwazima, 22, on Wednesday in relation to an accident in March last year. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Maqwazima hit the corner post of Silver River Bridge on the well-known Seven Passes route outside George, “causing it to break off and fall into the river below”.
“The accused is reported to have failed to report the incident. It is understood his charges came after a complaint from the Wildlife Trafficking and Cultural Heritage section head office to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in George on August 4 2022,” said Hani.
“Through preliminary investigation, the owner of the truck was traced and admitted one of his drivers had damaged the bridge. This culminated in a summons being issued to the accused to appear in court.”
Hani said the cost of the damage was about R50,000.
The court sentenced Maqwazima to six months behind bars. The sentence was wholly suspended for five years on condition he pay R20,000 into the account of the department of transport and public works for damaging a provincial heritage site.
He pleaded guilty to contravening the National Heritage Resource Act.
