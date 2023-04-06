An expert panel of 100 motoring journalists from 32 countries has voted Hyundai's Ioniq 6 the 2023 World Car of the Year.
Beating out the BMW X1/iX1 and Kia Niro for the overall title, this sleek South Korean EV also achieved top honours in the equally prestigious World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year categories.
This success, announced at the annual New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, marks Hyundai’s second straight triple honours at the World Car Awards. Last year, the jury crowned its all-electric Ioniq 5 the winner in the exact same categories.
“We are thrilled to receive this honour two years in a row, which recognises the tremendous talents and efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like Ioniq 6 to market,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.
“It reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provider.”
Hyundai Ioniq 6 wins 2023 World Car of the Year Award
Image: Supplied
The Ioniq 6 is the second model in Hyundai’s dedicated all-electric lineup brand, Ioniq. It takes full advantage of a bespoke Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture to offer 800-volt, ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80% charge in just 18 minutes.
With a slippery drag coefficient of just 0.21 Cd, the Ioniq 6 is also one of the most aerodynamic and energy efficient EVs on the market, with Hyundai claiming a WLTP rated range of 614km on a single charge. The standard two wheel-drive model when equipped with 18-inch tyres achieves a WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100km.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is currently not under consideration for the South African market.
