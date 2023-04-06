South Africa

Security companies catch three suspects offloading stolen goods in Alberton

06 April 2023 - 07:13
The vehicle was spotted by a member of the public who alerted security companies.
Image: Supplied: Fox Security

Three suspects were apprehended by security guards on suspicion of hijacking, armed robbery and housebreaking in the Brackenhurst area in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday. 

The trio was caught by Fox Security and CPS Security, allegedly while offloading goods including laptops and TV screens from a vehicle.

Fox Security director Francois Jansen said the trio was handed over at the Alberton police station.

“We had quite a few clients complaining regarding hijackings, theft of generators, compressors, fridges, everything like that, and we actually saw the vehicle on a client's video footage. We got the registration and we loaded it on the system.”

He said a lookout notice was circulated for the vehicle.

“Fortunately a resident saw on one of the groups that we were looking for this vehicle, so he phoned in and said: ‘This vehicle is in the complex at the moment, I am looking at it.’ So we responded there and got the vehicle, as we got there the guys started running. There were two in the house, and they wanted to jump over the balcony. [The security teams]  caught them in there and also caught the guy that was at the vehicle.”

Jansen said the vehicle had false registration plates.

“It has double plates. What they do is rob with one plate and during the day they switch to the other plate so that it doesn't look like it's them.”

He said they were caught with various reported stolen items, including a compressor from a car wash.

TimesLIVE

