“The suspects were nabbed at different locations around Gauteng between February 22 and 24,” said Masondo, adding that the Benoni company was robbed on February 12.
“A criminal case was opened and a team of law-enforcement agencies, including police's crime intelligence, was assembled to hunt for the suspects.
“Police received a tip-off on the syndicate. The team made use of the information and traced the suspects who were arrested and the stolen tyres and other stolen goods were recovered.”
Masondo said more arrests were imminent.
Gauteng business robbed of tyres worth R5m
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police have arrested members of an alleged robbery syndicate targeting big vehicle and computer businesses.
The bust came after a Benoni company was robbed of R5m worth of tyres this month. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the “syndicate either defrauds or loots goods”.
“It is alleged that the stolen goods are then distributed and sold locally and in neighbouring countries. To date, seven suspects who were found with stolen goods worth thousands of rand have been arrested.
