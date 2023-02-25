South Africa

Gauteng business robbed of tyres worth R5m

25 February 2023 - 16:23
Police say the stolen goods were allegedly sold locally and in neighbouring countries.
Police say the stolen goods were allegedly sold locally and in neighbouring countries.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have arrested members of an alleged robbery syndicate targeting big vehicle and computer businesses.

The bust came after a Benoni company was robbed of R5m worth of tyres this month. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the “syndicate either defrauds or loots goods”.

“It is alleged that the stolen goods are then distributed and sold locally and in neighbouring countries. To date, seven suspects who were found with stolen goods worth thousands of rand have been arrested.

Shareholder bust for ‘defrauding’ company of R250m

A shareholder has swapped the boardroom for a court dock after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding his company of R250m.
News
3 hours ago

“The suspects were nabbed at different locations around Gauteng between February 22 and 24,” said Masondo, adding that the Benoni company was robbed on February 12.

“A criminal case was opened and a team of law-enforcement agencies, including police's crime intelligence, was assembled to hunt for the suspects.

“Police received a tip-off on the syndicate. The team made use of the information and traced the suspects who were arrested and the stolen tyres and other stolen goods were recovered.”

Masondo said more arrests were imminent.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole copper cables’

Two employees of contractors hired by Johannesburg’s City Power have been arrested for theft of copper cables.
News
1 week ago

Aunt bust for 'forcing niece to open false rape case against stepfather'

A 57-year-old Gauteng woman has been arrested for allegedly forcing her niece to open a false rape case against her stepfather.
News
1 week ago

Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  2. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Andre de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN student leaders vow to ‘shut down the institution’ South Africa
  5. BREAKING | Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses