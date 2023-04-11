South Africa

Egyptian businessmen bust for ‘kidnap and murder of their business partner’

11 April 2023
Deceased Saeed Mansour was reported missing at the end of March in Grabouw. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Two Egyptian businessmen have been hauled before court for allegedly kidnapping and killing a fellow countryman and former business partner.

The businessmen, aged 33 and 34, appeared in the Grabouw magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said one of the suspects was arrested in Komani, Eastern Cape.

Pojie said the deceased, Saeed Mansour, was reported missing at the end of March in Grabouw, after the suspects allegedly confronted him about the theft of a “substantial amount of cash from the business profits”.  

“They then forced him into their car and took off,” said Pojie. “He was later reported missing and a kidnapping case was initially probed.”

Pojie said police arrested one of the suspects in Grabouw last Tuesday and the other in Komani on Friday, “with the assistance of the local police”.

Cape Town cop bust for kidnapping

A Cape Town police officer will be hauled before the Bellville magistrate's court on Friday to answer to kidnapping and robbery charges.
News
1 month ago

“During further investigations, one of the accused co-operated and pointed out where the body of the deceased was buried and later exhumed ... along Baden Powell Drive near Mitchells Plain,” said Pojie.

“The scene was examined by forensic experts and members of the integrated anti-kidnapping task team.”

The matter was postponed to Thursday and transferred to the Mitchells Plain magistrate’s court.

TimesLIVE

