South Africa

No chill: Social media users are jumping on this ‘Thabo Bester challenge’

12 April 2023 - 07:00 By TIMESLIVE
Thabo Bester remains a top talking point on social media platforms, with people recreating an image of him released after his arrest.
Image: Twitter

People on social media have found a way to ensure fugitive Thabo Bester remains a top talking point on the platforms as they recreate a picture of him that surfaced after his arrest in Tanzania.

Bester, who escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre last May by faking his death, was arrested in Tanzania on Friday with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican accomplice.

Briefing the media on processes to bring the pair back to SA, police minister Bheki Cele said “things are going well”.

Cele said a South African team consisting of law enforcement officials were in Tanzania to negotiate with officials. “It is a high-level team and we hope they will do their best to bring Bester back.

Department of international relations and co-operations head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said the government did not anticipate difficulties in getting Bester and Magudumana back for prosecution. 

Extradition does not apply in the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana matter. It's a straightforward deportation from Tanzania. They entered that country illegally. Immigration laws kick in,” he said. 

A picture of an unhappy Bester trended on social media, leading to some people recreating the picture under the hashtag #ThaboBesterChallenge. 

Take a look at some of the posts participating in the trend:

