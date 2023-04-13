A packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court saw the arrival of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana flanked by heavily armed police. Magudumana was wearing a mask and a green Nike hoody which covered her face.
Reporters jockeyed to take a snap of the now notorious influencer after being deported from Tanzania earlier in the morning.
Magudumana faces a slew of charges, including multiple charges of murder, aiding and abetting an escape, violation of bodies and fraud.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Masked Dr Nandipha arrives in court flanked by armed police
A packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court saw the arrival of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana flanked by heavily armed police. Magudumana was wearing a mask and a green Nike hoody which covered her face.
Reporters jockeyed to take a snap of the now notorious influencer after being deported from Tanzania earlier in the morning.
Magudumana faces a slew of charges, including multiple charges of murder, aiding and abetting an escape, violation of bodies and fraud.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation
'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be moved to C-Max prison in Kokstad
When and how did they die? Cops looking into corpses linked to Thabo Bester escape
Bester, Magudumana’s IDs confirmed but public will only see them in court: Cele
Cops reveal charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces when she appears in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos