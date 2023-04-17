South Africa

No court date yet for actor accused of killing young lover in Kempton Park

17 April 2023
An actor accused of murdering his lover is in hospital and is yet to appear in court. Stock image.
The police are yet to confirm when a 51-year-old actor accused of murdering his lover will appear in court.

The actor, who had guest appearances in the telenovela Diepe Waters and the soapie Getroud Met Rugby on KYKNet, was expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday.

He allegedly shot dead his 29-year-old fiancée in Norkem Park in the Kempton Park area on Thursday and then took an overdose of medication, resulting in his hospitalisation.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE the man was in hospital but could not confirm his condition despite his being under police guard.

“I believe only a medical expert can confirm the condition of a patient,” she said.

She said police would announce “when the date of court is confirmed”.

The SABC and 7de Laan last week distanced themselves from reports claiming the actor is a cast member of the popular Afrikaans show.

Both said they have “no knowledge” of who the actor is or whether he is part of the recent cast. The production said it had made efforts to establish who the individual might be.  However, as per the law, a suspect’s identity cannot be disclosed until they have been formally charged, according to their statement. 

“We can, however, confirm the individual in question is not part of the current cast. It is believed the suspect was an actor who featured in a number of South African soap operas, but it is unclear which. We will continue to keep an eye on the matter as it develops.”

