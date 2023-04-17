South Africa

Teenager's arm severed in minibus taxi crash in Hilton

17 April 2023 - 20:34
Midlands EMS said the cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.
Midlands EMS said the cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.
Image: Supplied

A 17-year-old teenager's arm was severed when a minibus taxi and a tractor-loader-backhoe, commonly known as a TLB, collided in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Midlands EMS crew said they were sent to Dennis Shepstone Road for a motor vehicle crash.

“Upon arrival, it was found that several schoolchildren were injured in an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation.”

Midlands EMS said the patients were treated on the scene by various ambulance services before being transported to hospitals for further care.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Drugs found strapped around KZN vehicle crash victim's torso

A large quantity of drugs was found on a man seriously injured in a head-on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi, north of Durban, on Sunday night.
News
11 hours ago

BASE jumper rescued after slamming into cliff face

A BASE jumper had to be rescued after crash landing into a cliff near Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape on Thursday, Wilderness Search and Rescue ...
News
2 days ago

Hyundai to compete in Croatia with Craig Breen tribute livery

Hyundai will have a reduced two car entry and special livery in this week's Croatia Rally as a tribute to Irish driver Craig Breen who died in ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  2. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News
  3. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  4. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  5. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras