A 17-year-old teenager's arm was severed when a minibus taxi and a tractor-loader-backhoe, commonly known as a TLB, collided in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
Midlands EMS crew said they were sent to Dennis Shepstone Road for a motor vehicle crash.
“Upon arrival, it was found that several schoolchildren were injured in an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation.”
Midlands EMS said the patients were treated on the scene by various ambulance services before being transported to hospitals for further care.
Teenager's arm severed in minibus taxi crash in Hilton
Image: Supplied
